Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) versus West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Financial Survey

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 23.42% 14.07% 1.06% West Bancorporation 14.40% 12.26% 0.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

13.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and West Bancorporation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $132.94 million N/A $31.14 million $1.83 12.73 West Bancorporation $198.50 million 1.53 $24.05 million $1.70 10.54

Greene County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than West Bancorporation. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greene County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Greene County Bancorp pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Greene County Bancorp and West Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

West Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Given West Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats West Bancorporation on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

