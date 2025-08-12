Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $111,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,168,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,294,000 after buying an additional 105,086 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,132,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after buying an additional 172,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,446,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,386,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,451,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,642,000 after buying an additional 79,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

HALO stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,403,763.17. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,262,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

