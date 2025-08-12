Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HWC. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $58.24 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,057,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,869 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,592,000 after purchasing an additional 235,363 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.