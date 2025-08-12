Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 24.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,488,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 293,541 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 168,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 32.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

