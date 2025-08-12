Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 155,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 323,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 99,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

