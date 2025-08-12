HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for OESX Earnings

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,884,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

