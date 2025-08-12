HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for TRDA Earnings

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.64) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 92.30%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

TRDA stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $190.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.12. Entrada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,093,313 shares in the company, valued at $8,199,847.50. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 6,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,093,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,847.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 239.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

