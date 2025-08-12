Head to Head Analysis: BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) vs. SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA)

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) and SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BlueLinx and SearchCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueLinx 0.96% 3.48% 1.39% SearchCore N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BlueLinx and SearchCore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueLinx 0 1 2 0 2.67 SearchCore 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

BlueLinx currently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.29%. Given BlueLinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BlueLinx is more favorable than SearchCore.

This table compares BlueLinx and SearchCore”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueLinx $2.95 billion 0.19 $53.12 million $3.37 21.21 SearchCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlueLinx has higher revenue and earnings than SearchCore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of BlueLinx shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of BlueLinx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of SearchCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlueLinx beats SearchCore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About SearchCore

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

