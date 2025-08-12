Head-To-Head Analysis: Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) versus Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mobile-health Network Solutions has a beta of -2.59, suggesting that its share price is 359% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile-health Network Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Standard BioTools 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mobile-health Network Solutions and Standard BioTools, as provided by MarketBeat.

Standard BioTools has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Standard BioTools’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standard BioTools is more favorable than Mobile-health Network Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and Standard BioTools”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile-health Network Solutions $13.97 million 0.35 -$15.60 million N/A N/A Standard BioTools $174.43 million 2.78 -$138.88 million ($0.35) -3.64

Mobile-health Network Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard BioTools.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile-health Network Solutions N/A N/A N/A Standard BioTools -78.24% -22.44% -16.74%

Summary

Standard BioTools beats Mobile-health Network Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures. In addition, it offers healthcare and wellness-related products through its online e-commerce platform; wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical products to clinics; and MaNaCare, a platform that provides a range of corporate healthcare and wellness services, including GP, specialist and allied healthcare panel services, tele-consultation services, in-person clinics, on-site health screening, and online marketplace and forum, as well as wellness programs to corporate customers. Further, the company develops IT systems on mobile phone and web portals; operates pharmacies, clinics, and drug stores; and offers beauty and other personal care services, as well as other general medical and health services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument. It also provides genomics, such as X9 Real-Time PCR System, a real-time PCR analytical instrument including pre-processing steps for microfluidics-based workflows using (integrated fluidic circuit) IFCs; and IFC Controllers, a controller which is designed to work with IFC formats. In addition, the company offers analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system, a real-time PCR analytical instrument for microfluidics-based workflows using prepared IFCs. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

