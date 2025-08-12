Head to Head Analysis: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) versus Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RadNet and Addus HomeCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 4 3 3.43 Addus HomeCare 0 0 6 2 3.25

RadNet currently has a consensus target price of $69.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.26%. Addus HomeCare has a consensus target price of $142.8571, suggesting a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Addus HomeCare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Addus HomeCare is more favorable than RadNet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet -1.73% 1.41% 0.48% Addus HomeCare 6.51% 9.39% 6.86%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares RadNet and Addus HomeCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

RadNet has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addus HomeCare has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RadNet and Addus HomeCare”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.83 billion 2.54 $2.79 million ($0.43) -144.19 Addus HomeCare $1.15 billion 1.79 $73.60 million $4.53 24.71

Addus HomeCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RadNet. RadNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addus HomeCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of RadNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats RadNet on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

