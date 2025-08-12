Head to Head Review: Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic -0.90% -1.97% -0.70% Flux Power -13.13% -2,054.56% -26.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Key Tronic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $559.40 million 0.05 -$2.79 million ($0.42) -6.55 Flux Power $60.82 million 0.46 -$8.33 million ($0.50) -3.34

This table compares Key Tronic and Flux Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flux Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Key Tronic has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Key Tronic and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.28%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Key Tronic.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. It sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. The company is headquartered in Vista, California.

