Head to Head Survey: Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) & Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy and Clean Energy Technologies are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and Clean Energy Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kolibri Global Energy $58.52 million 3.51 $18.11 million $0.57 10.12 Clean Energy Technologies $2.42 million 6.55 -$4.42 million ($0.08) -3.01

Analyst Ratings

Kolibri Global Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kolibri Global Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kolibri Global Energy and Clean Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kolibri Global Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kolibri Global Energy currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.64%. Given Kolibri Global Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kolibri Global Energy is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Kolibri Global Energy has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kolibri Global Energy 33.85% 10.44% 8.02% Clean Energy Technologies -195.42% -94.75% -34.72%

Summary

Kolibri Global Energy beats Clean Energy Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

