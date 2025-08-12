HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1,074.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.1%

HSTM stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $769.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HealthStream Company Profile



HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

