Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

NYSE HL opened at $7.55 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,670.60. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 125,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 39,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

