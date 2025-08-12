Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $37.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -303.03%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

