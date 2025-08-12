HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) versus U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Head to Head Review

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 12.03% 8.79% 4.59% U.S. Energy -111.12% -43.67% -23.49%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $1.07 billion 0.99 $95.07 million $0.88 9.58 U.S. Energy $20.62 million 1.96 -$25.78 million ($0.70) -1.70

This table compares HighPeak Energy and U.S. Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPeak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 77.5% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HighPeak Energy and U.S. Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.42%. U.S. Energy has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given U.S. Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats U.S. Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

