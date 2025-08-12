HilleVax (HLVX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect HilleVax to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect HilleVax to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HilleVax Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. HilleVax has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HilleVax
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.