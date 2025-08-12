HilleVax (HLVX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect HilleVax to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect HilleVax to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. HilleVax has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HilleVax stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HilleVax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HLVX Free Report ) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HilleVax worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

