HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect HOOKIPA Pharma to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.62). HOOKIPA Pharma had a negative return on equity of 120.09% and a negative net margin of 785.66%. On average, analysts expect HOOKIPA Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOOK stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.93. HOOKIPA Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

In other HOOKIPA Pharma news, CEO Malte Peters sold 29,176 shares of HOOKIPA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $26,841.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,157.48. The trade was a 26.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

