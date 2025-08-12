HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of HubSpot worth $128,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total value of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,718,775.45. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.04.

HubSpot Trading Down 6.6%

NYSE:HUBS opened at $420.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,826.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $544.42 and a 200-day moving average of $609.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.34 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

