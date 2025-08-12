HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $650.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as low as $423.01 and last traded at $423.42. Approximately 795,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 715,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $449.72.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.04.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBS
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,391,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,000,926,000 after acquiring an additional 144,507 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HubSpot Trading Down 6.6%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $544.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.50. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,826.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.66.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.