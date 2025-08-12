HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $650.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as low as $423.01 and last traded at $423.42. Approximately 795,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 715,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $449.72.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.04.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total value of $4,616,095.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $10,928,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,391,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,000,926,000 after acquiring an additional 144,507 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $544.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.50. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,826.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

