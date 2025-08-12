Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as low as $8.69. Hudson Global shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 3,759 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,407,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

