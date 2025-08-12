Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.26. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $100,026.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,087.04. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $64,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,537.87. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,708 shares of company stock worth $633,121. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

