Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Up 5.8%

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Hut 8 had a net margin of 112.81% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $174,558.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,791 shares in the company, valued at $312,104.07. The trade was a 35.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 309,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.