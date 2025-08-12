i3 Verticals’ (IIIV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 0.8%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

In related news, CFO Geoffrey C. Smith sold 8,404 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $223,210.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,800. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 112,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2,744.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 128.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Articles

