i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IIIV. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $31.46 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $32.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32.

In other i3 Verticals news, CFO Geoffrey C. Smith sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $223,210.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,800. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,874,000 after buying an additional 101,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,544,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 997,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $17,626,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 676,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

