ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

ICF International Price Performance

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $94.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63. ICF International has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.84 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In related news, Director Randall Mehl bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.40 per share, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,437.60. This trade represents a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $104,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,698.94. The trade was a 19.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 222,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ICF International by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ICF International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in ICF International by 5,171.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

