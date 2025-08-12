IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Receives $201.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.7143.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of IEX opened at $157.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average is $182.26.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 257.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 63.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

