Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Independent Bank stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

