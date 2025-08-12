Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires 227 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £149.82 ($201.24).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Andrew Kirkman purchased 217 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($201.11).

On Monday, June 9th, Andrew Kirkman purchased 228 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($202.12).

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 65 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 56.80 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.40 ($1.36). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.73. The company has a market capitalization of £259.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

