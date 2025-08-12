Insider Buying: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,588 ($21.33) per share, for a total transaction of £142.92 ($191.97).
Graham Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, Graham Charlton bought 9 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,815 ($24.38) per share, for a total transaction of £163.35 ($219.41).
Softcat Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,587.27 ($21.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,704.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,655.48. Softcat plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,427 ($19.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,960 ($26.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
