Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,602,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $122,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Insmed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 35,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Insmed Stock Performance

Insmed stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $9,264,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. This trade represents a 52.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $699,187.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946,799.88. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,159 shares of company stock valued at $51,140,221. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

