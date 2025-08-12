Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to Buyback $200.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $73.92 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $174.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

