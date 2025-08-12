Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to Buyback $200.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $73.92 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
