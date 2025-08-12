Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI opened at $141.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $103.54 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.2041 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

