Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 7,302,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,744,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IOVA. Baird R W downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,414,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 166,231 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $712.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

