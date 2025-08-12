Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 7,302,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,744,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IOVA. Baird R W downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.6%
The stock has a market capitalization of $712.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iovance Biotherapeutics
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.