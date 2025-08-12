iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,808.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.