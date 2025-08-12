Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $283.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $293.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.57.

Get Primerica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $257.96 on Monday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.65.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 17.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 21.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Primerica by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.