JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.65. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,140.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.