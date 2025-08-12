John Scott Sells 139,125 Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider John Scott sold 139,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.20), for a total value of £123,821.25 ($166,314.64).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of JARA stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £151.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.32. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 65.43 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.20 ($1.18).

About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

