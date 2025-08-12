Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.43.

JLL opened at $276.15 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,835,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000,000 after buying an additional 195,818 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,298,000 after buying an additional 357,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 938,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,960,000 after purchasing an additional 501,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

