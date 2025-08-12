KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 1.3%

KB stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

