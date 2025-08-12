Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kforce were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1,069.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 336.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $576.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $334.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kforce from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

