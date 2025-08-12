Kimball Electronics (KE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $333.19 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 0.9%

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $481.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 259,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 50,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

