Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) to Repurchase $50.00 million in Shares

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

