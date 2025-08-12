Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Down 4.8% After Earnings Miss

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.47. 23,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 150,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). Koppers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 112.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 97,600.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $566.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Articles

