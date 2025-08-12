Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,071,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.63% of Kyndryl worth $850,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 669,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

