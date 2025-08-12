Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,957 shares in the company, valued at $154,367.13. This represents a 44.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,367.13. This trade represents a 44.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,580. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

