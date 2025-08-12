LanzaTech Global (LNZA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect LanzaTech Global to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 562.88% and a negative net margin of 269.20%. On average, analysts expect LanzaTech Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LNZA opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. LanzaTech Global has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered LanzaTech Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LanzaTech Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LanzaTech Global stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 1,045.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,247 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of LanzaTech Global worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

