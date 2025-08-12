Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of ZNTL Q3 Earnings

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $1.40 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $101.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 351.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

