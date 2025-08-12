Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Outlook for VRDN Earnings

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3,892.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

