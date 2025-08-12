Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TNDM Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $683.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $85,574,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,863,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after acquiring an additional 740,499 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,723,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after acquiring an additional 337,026 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,737,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,337 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,725.21. This trade represents a 10.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 13,720 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,566.20. This trade represents a 115.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

